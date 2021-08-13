Calls for justice dominate burial of slain Embu brothers

Emotions ran high during the burial of two Kianjokoma brothers whose deaths remain shrouded in mystery and official silence.

At a funeral service held at Kianjokoma Primary School grounds in Embu County, mourners called on the state to move with speed and lay bare the circumstances surrounding the shocking deaths of the two brothers who were last seen alive on the night of August 2, 2021.

At the time, 22-year-old Benson Njiru and his younger brother Emmanuel Mutura aged 19 had been taken into police custody over alleged disobedience of covid-19 protocols.

Nothing was heard of them until in a shocking turn of events, their lifeless bodies would be discovered three days later at Embu level 5 hospital mortuary.

The family led the calls for justice to be served to the two university and college students who were on long holidays from school. Indeed, the kin wants nothing but those responsible for their demise to be brought to book.

“We have lost everything, we had a lot of hopes in the two young boys, it is traumatizing,” said Felix Nthiga who spoke on behalf of the family.

Leaders who attended the burial, including legislators from the larger Embu region, led by Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi would not depart from this call.

Speaker Muturi claimed that the narrative surrounding their deaths does not add up.

“We demand immediate release of investigations findings so that we know what happened. When you say they jumped from a fast-moving police vehicle and they have no wounds what is being hidden?” questioned Muturi.

He further wondered by state institutions charged with handling such matters are yet to deliver their verdict on the unfortunate deaths.

“If any of those bodies are not performing their work, especially in the police sector, then they should be disbanded,” the speaker charged

“We are calling for justice and nothing else. When a police officer gets his gun and attacks unarmed Kenyans then that shows that government attacking the public,” Said Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagangua

His Manyatta counterpart John Muchiri said there is a need for thorough police reforms, that will see all the rogue elements within the service dismissed.

Outspoken Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was however blunt in his statement, saying the buck stops at the Ministry of Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi.

“Matiang’i must resign. I want him out of office because these are not the first young people to be killed by the police. There are many more. We are asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to dismiss Matiang’i immediately,” said Kuria.

Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire said there are increased cases of police brutality which has left many families in grief.

Students who schooled with the two brothers eulogized the two as jovial, disciplined, and hardworking.

They said they will never relent until Justice is accorded to the two departed souls.

“We will push the justice throw a peaceful way let police not harass us because we will not entertain them,” said one of the comrades.

Law Society of Kenya Chairman Nelson Havi said the society will pursue the case to ensure no stone is left unturned.

“We will follow this matter to the end. We cannot have people kill then people walk scot-free, let the government serve us with justice,” promised Havi.