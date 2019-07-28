Calls for quality education take center stage during MKU accreditation

Mount Kenya University will now offer a Bachelors of Science Degree in Environmental Health Program after the institution received its accreditation in a colorful ceremony held at its main campus.

Public Health Officers and Technicians Council of Kenya registrar Dr. Kepha M. Ombacho challenged the University to ensure students who enroll for the course are offered quality education to enable them secure jobs once they graduate.

MKU Vice Chancellor Prof. Stanley Waudo said the university will now focus on laying out strategies to ensure its graduates are able to pursue Masters and PhDs in Environmental Health.

“We are happy that MKU has met the basic qualification standards. We hope our graduates will add value to service delivery in the country”.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council Chairperson Dr. Eva Njenga who represented Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said the accreditation will go a long way in ensuring those passionate with health matters have an opportunity to pursue their dream.

“The role of Environmental Health in prevention of illnesses and promotion of well-being cannot be gain said as 16% of global disease burden is attributable to Environmental Health issues.” She said.

She said it is the wish of the Cabinet Secretary for universities to focus on quality of training to ensure adequate numbers of health professionals in the Country.

The Ministry maintains it will continually conduct regulations of training and practice to develop a competent workforce.

Dr. Njenga, said Public Health Officers trained by MKU will form a critical component of the skilled health workforce in Kenya.

Public Health Officers training have a direct role in addressing food safety concerns as well as health challenges posed by tobacco use among other vices.

She emphasized that every Public Health Officer and Technician practicing in Kenya must be registered and licensed with the Public Health Officers and Technicians Council of Kenya as stipulated in the Public Health Officers Training, registration and Licensing Act No. 12 of 2013.

“It is my hope that the University will continually improve the standards of training in partnership with the Public Health Officers and Technicians Council in pursuit of skilled Public Health Officers and Technicians in the Country.”

Moreover, I expect the Council to provide a supportive role to the University in moving forward and I challenge the University to replicate compliance at the Main campus at all other learning centers and satellite campuses offering programmes in Environmental health.