Calls for smoke-free future as World marks NO Tobacco Day

The Ministry of Health has called for a smoke-free future as the world marks NO Tobacco Day.

The day is celebrated worldwide on 31st May every year.

This year’s theme is the protection of younger generations, focusing on “Protecting youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use.”

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman while during the Covid-19 status briefing said that there is need of preventing the youth from becoming addicted to tobacco and related products.

“Every year, more than 8 million people die from tobacco use. Preventing young people from becoming addicted to tobacco and related products is, therefore, key to a smokefree future,” he said.

“Nicotine is highly addictive and tobacco use is a major risk factor for Non-Communicable Diseases, such as cardiovascular, respiratory diseases, some types of cancers, and many other debilitating health conditions. In addition, smokers are more vulnerable to severe forms of Covid-19 disease,” CAS Aman added.

CAS Aman called upon Kenyans to play their part to ensure that the country achieves a tobacco-free generation in order to avert deaths from non-communicable diseases.

“Let me remind you that there is a ban on tobacco advertisement, promotion and sponsorship by the tobacco control Act of 2007, and further remind the enforcement agencies that this ban must be enforced.”