Calls for unity, hope and resilience as Kenyans celebrate Madaraka

As Kenyans commemorated Madaraka day from their homes on Monday, prominent leaders took to social media to send messages of hope in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter was alive with calls for unity and resilience as the country celebrated 57 years of self-rule virtually.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga challenged Kenyans to be prepared to make sacrifices for the future generations just as the forefathers did to attain freedom.

“As we stand on the sacrifice of those who came before us, let us be prepared to make sacrifices for our children who come after us and the nation we call home”, the President said via Twitter on Monday.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



ODM leader Raila Odinga urged Kenyans to be willing to forgo their comfort if the war against Covid-19 is to be won.

Odinga via twitter took the opportunity to hail frontline health workers, the Ministry of Health led by CS Mutahi Kagwe for their dedicated efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

He said health workers, MoH teams, and Kenyans who continue to adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures are heroes who should be celebrated on this unique day.

“Covid-19 has turned our lives upside down….I salute our dedicated health workers who have risked their lives to make all the difference in saving lives. I salute the civil servants in the Ministry of Health led by CS Mutahi Kagwe for leading the team, keeping us informed,” he said.

“ As a country, we have done well. I thanks the President for mobilising the country to stand against this pandemic but there is room for improvement and more cooperation with the government. Every struggle requires we make sacrifices and forgo the comfort that we are used to if we are to win. Freedom fighters endured a lot to attain freedom”.

He recognised the effects of the disease, floods and locust invasion that had adversely affected Kenyans and appealed for patriotism, cooperation to rebuild the nation.

” If our parents resorted to excuses and chose the easy life, there would be no Madaraka day. Under the unique circumstances today, let us reflect on patriotism, sacrifice, personal responsibility, the dignity of our people and respect for our nation. these ideals will be crucial not only in fighting Covid-19 but in rebuilding our nation”, he said.

My message to Kenyans as we commemorate #MadarakaDay pic.twitter.com/iPaHdzQgUb — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 1, 2020

National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi shared a similar message.

“Today, we are accorded the opportunity to cherish our independence & those who made it possible for us to attain the freedom we enjoy. As we do so, let us remain focused on building the future of our great nation for the sake of those who come after us”, he twitted.

Governors across the 47 counties shared their goodwill messages.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi said the strength of a nation lies in the homes of its people.

“Let’s celebrate today paying tribute to those who fought for our freedom and to us continuing to shape our future. The strength of a nation lies in the homes of its people. Happy Madaraka Day! May God Bless Kenya!”.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the Kenyans should take pride in the fruits of independence, peace and prosperity.

Madaraka Day marks a significant milestone in our history 57 yrs ago. Today we celebrate independence, peace and prosperity as a nation thanks to the resilience of our founding fathers. A blessed Madaraka Day to you all.Keep safe. — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) June 1, 2020

The celebrations for the first time were held virtually in State House, Nairobi with a small number of invited guests.