Calls to support BBI signatures drive reverberate as exercise is launched in Narok

The drive to Collect signatures meant to back amendments to the constitution through the Building Bridges initiative report kicked off in Narok County on Friday amid calls on area residents to endorse the process.

Narok North Member of Parliament Moitalel Ole Kenta who led the exercise in his constituency, urged area residents to turn out in large numbers and back the draft that he says remains the best bet yet to address challenges facing members of the Maasai community.

The ODM member of parliament said the Maasai community will be on the front line in drumming up support for the draft that he says will correct historical land injustices.

Kenta called on those who have expressed reservations on the document to come on board as the draft has already created a consensus.

He maintained that the BBI report will assist future generations in governance and in turn avoid conflicts such as those witnessed in Mau forest where squatters encroached into the critical water tower.

Nominated Member of County Assembly Christine Lemein also drummed up support for the document saying she will support efforts for its endorsement at the Narok county assembly.

Speaking at the same forum, Maasai Elder Keelena Ole Nchoe said Narok county has numerous resources including Mau Forest and The Maasai Mara Game reserve whose interest that has been addressed through the Building Bridges Initiative report.

Speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the exercise of collecting signatures in support of constitutional amendments in line with the BBI road map, president Uhuru Kenyatta said the constitutional amendment process being undertaken through BBI process will help fix some of the country’s deep-rooted challenges such as the cyclic post-election violence.

The President said BBI is aimed at strengthening Kenya’s constitutional configuration by amending identified provisions in the 2010 constitution.

If the proposals of the document are to be subjected to a referendum, then proponents of the report must collect at least one million signatures with the initiative taking the form of a formulated draft bill or a question.

