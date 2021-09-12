Camavinga debut goal and Benzema hattrick earn  Real Madrid win at Barnabeau

by Bernard Okumu

 

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid twice came from behind to beat Celta Vigo 5-3 in their first match at the Bernabeu in 560 days.

Benzema scored either side of a Franco Cervi strike after Santi Mina had given the visitors the lead on four minutes.

Vinicius Junior added a third for Real before teenager Eduardo Camavinga scored six minutes into his debut.

 

Camavinga exploded to the scene with French side Rennes during the 2019/20 season

 

Benzema sealed his hat-trick with an 87th-minute goal as Carlo Ancelotti’s side moved top of La Liga.

 

Madrid are doing reconstruction of the 73 year old venue which will see the seating capacity bizarrely reduced by a seat.

Despite ongoing construction work, 30,000 supporters were welcomed back to the Bernabeu as Los Blanco played their first match there since beating Barcelona in El Clasico on 1 March 2020.

The victory moves Real to the top of the table on goals scored, level on points with Valencia and Atletico Madrid.

 

 

  

