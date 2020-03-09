Camel milk should be integrated in Dairy Act, CEC

Garissa County Agriculture, Livestock and Co-operatives CEC Mohamed Shale now wants the expanded interpretation of milk as provided for under the Dairy Industry Act to include camel milk as a key product under the national dairy sector.

Speaking at Garissa Government Guest house during the public participation forum on Dairy Industry regulations, Shale said Garissa County produces about 70 to 90 million litres of nutritious and low fat camel milk annually.

Shale said that despite the huge produce, camel milk could only be hawked because it was regulated through the formal government systems.

The CEC said the current regulatory framework anchored on the Dairy Industry Act Cap 336 of the laws of Kenya which was enacted in 1958 only recognized cattle milk as a key commodity.

He said even the cow milk hasn’t received requisite attention of the Kenya Dairy Board to ensure the maintenance of health and other regulatory requirements are adhered to.

Shale welcomed the move by the national government through its State Department of Livestock and the Kenya Dairy Board for reviewing the existing regulations with a view to aligning them with the current realities and public expectations.

“We are proud that the draft was presented to the CECM caucus in Nairobi and today public participation is being done here in Garissa following our agreement between the national and county governments,” Shale said.

“This a step in the right direction and our pastoralist farmers will greatly benefit if the camel milk that is widely produced is regulated. It will give way to organized market chain and production,” he added.

The CEC urged the Kenya Dairy Board to establish an office in Garissa county to increase access by farmers and enhance productivity in the sector considering that the local community relied heavily on livestock products.

Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimutai in a speech read on his behalf by a senior ministry official Kitheka Mary, the PS said the regulations were aimed at addressing the challenges facing the sector with a view to taking the sector forward towards realization of its full potential for the mutual benefit of all Kenyans.

Kimutai said the regulations would improve dairy development at both national and county level for the benefit of all farmers, business operators and other value chain players in the sector.

According to the PS, the regulations would streamline the dairy sector, reduce hazards in milk and dairy products and improve nutrition.

Besides the regulations, the Act will facilitate planning, organization and decision making for the value chain actors for the sustainability of the industry.

He said the move would ensure fair play in the industry and provide balanced administrative action.

Farmers who spoke thanked the Dairy Board for subjecting the Act to public participation before being reviewed.

They said public participation as provided for in the law has given communities who would otherwise have been left behind to contribute toward pertinent issue touching on their livelihoods.