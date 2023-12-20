Cameron Diaz has broken her silence about working with Jamie Foxx on the set of upcoming Netflix film, Back In Action.

Speaking in an interview with podcast, Lipstick On The Rim, Diaz said Foxx was a “professional.”

“I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time,” Diaz said. “You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Diaz continued praising Foxx adding, “Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew. Everybody loves him. We have so much fun on the set with him and he’s just a professional on every level.”

Back in Action is Diaz’s return to film following 2014’s Annie, in which she co-starred with Foxx. Diaz also shared credits with Foxx in 1999’s Any Given Sunday.

“Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He’s such a special person and he’s so talented, so much fun,” she added. “The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen. But nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end. And that’s something that is not my place to speak about.”

Foxx suffered a “medical complication” in April, which he continues to recover from, something that makes Diaz happy to know.

“When I see and hear people trying to take another person down like that … [Jamie is] so classy,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Nope. Just let them [talk].’ Still, it just really made me angry.”

Back in Action is a film directed by Seth Gordon and co-written with Brendan O’Brien, starring Foxx and Diaz. The film also stars Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson.