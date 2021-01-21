Cameroon and Mali draw to stay on course for quarter final berth

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Salomon Banga scored Cameroon goal against Mali in their group A match.The match ended 1-1. PICTURE:CAFONLINE

 

Hosts Cameroon and Mali drew 1-1 in an action-packed group A match  at the ongoing  African Nations Championship at Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in  Yaounde, Cameroon.

The home side raced into the lead when Salomon Banga rose highest in the 6th minute to head home from a free-kick in the Group A match.

Mali responded  immediately with Issaka Samake curling in a free-kick seven minutes later for the equalizer.

Issaka Samake equalized for Mali .Mali and Burkina Faso drew to stay on course for a place in the quarter finals.
PICTURE:CAFONLINE

 

The result means that both teams have four points after winning their opening matches of the competition.

Cameroon will play Burkina Faso in  their last group game on Sunday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde which will be played simultaneously with the group’s other game.

