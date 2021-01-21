Cameroon and Mali draw to stay on course for quarter final berth

Hosts Cameroon and Mali drew 1-1 in an action-packed group A match at the ongoing African Nations Championship at Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The home side raced into the lead when Salomon Banga rose highest in the 6th minute to head home from a free-kick in the Group A match.

Mali responded immediately with Issaka Samake curling in a free-kick seven minutes later for the equalizer.

The result means that both teams have four points after winning their opening matches of the competition.

Cameroon will play Burkina Faso in their last group game on Sunday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde which will be played simultaneously with the group’s other game.

