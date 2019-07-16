Cameroon coach dismissed after dismal performance at Afcon

Former Dutch International, Clarence Seedorf, has been dismissed as coach of Cameroon after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign with the Indomitable Lions ended in the round of 16 against West African rivals Nigeria.

Seedorf becomes the 5th head coach to be pushed out of his seat after a not so convincing showing at the continental Showpiece.

Cameroonian Minister of Sports, Narcisse Mouelle Kombia made the announcement Tuesday morning, that Seedorf was relieved of his duties with “immediate effect” because he is not “the ideal man to train the Indomitable Lions”.

After finishing 2nd in Group F, behind Ghana, Cameroon’s hopes of retaining the continental title came to an end after a 3-2 loss to neighbours Nigeria.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The Former AC Milan player succeeded Belgian coach Hugo Broos who led Cameroon to AFCON glory in 2017, but exited following a disappointing Confederations Cup later that year.

Other coaches who had earlier lost their jobs include Emmanuel Amuneke, Tanzania, Sebastien Desabre, Uganda, Javier Onaindia Aguirre, Egypt, and lately Guinea’s Paul Put.

Meanwhile, the Africa Cup of Nations Continues Wednesday, as Former Champions Nigeria and Tunisia face off in the 3rd place playoff.

1990 Champions, Algeria, will take on 2002 Finalists, Senegal, in this year’s final at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday. Both matches will be live on KBC Channel 1.