Cameroon edge resilient Mauritania in U-20 AFCON opener

Cameroon made a winning start to their Africa Cup of Nations U-20 football tournament after defeating hosts Mauritania 1-0 in an entertaining encounter at the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott.

Junior Sunday Jang scored the all-important goal for the young lions of Cameroon who are making their tenth appearance at the biennial tournament.

Coach Ousmanou Christophe’s side had to dig deep to secure the points against the hosts, junior Mourabitounes who were making their debut in the tournament.

They dominated most parts of the match but failed to make it count against lions who were happy to defend in numbers and protect their goal.

Sunday Junior settled the match nine minutes from time when he latched on to Abou Diallo’s weak back pass, running the onrushing keeper before poking the ball into an unguarded goal to hand Cameroon the best possible start to the tournament.

Ousmanou Christophe heaped praises on goalkeeper Junior Wilson for standing firm between the posts.

‘’It was a very tough match because Mauritania showed that they are a good and talented team. I think for us our goalkeeper saved us especially in the last minutes of the game to ensure that we maintain the lead and win. It is good to start this way now we have improved confidence’’, said Cameroon head coach.

Mauritania coach Muril Njoya conceded defeat remaining hopeful of bouncing back

‘’We regret some decisions we took overall we had a good match but Cameroon better than them because they have talent and experienced, they lost the fight but we did not lsoe the war, the Cameroon has more experienced, we will work harder, we have a young team have a chance to do better next time have faith’’, reckoned Njoya in a post match interview.

Cameroon will face debutants Uganda in their next group ‘B’ match on 17th February while Mauritania will be battle it out with Mozambique.