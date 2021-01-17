 Cameroon opens the campaign with win as CHAN Kicks off

Hosts Cameroon kicked off the 6th edition of Africa Nations Championship, CHAN, with a labored 1-0 win against Zimbabwe in a group A match played at Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in, Yaoundé.

After a goalless first half Cameroon returned a rejuvenated side and intensified their attack which bore fruit when Salomon Banga fired them into the lead after 72 minutes with an overhead kick.

Cameroon was wasteful in front of goal with Zimbabwean goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda making crucial saves several times.

In another group A match Mali beat Burkina Faso 1-0, after a goal from Siaka Bagayoko, to go joint top of the group with Cameroon, whom they meet next on Wednesday with the Burkinabe meeting Zimbabwe in the day’s other game.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The CHAN was originally scheduled to take place in April last year but was postponed one month earlier as coronavirus swept the globe.

The sixth edition of the event for players based in their own domestic league is one of the largest football tournaments to take place anywhere in the world since the pandemic began.

Sixteen teams are playing in four groups of four, with the final taking place on 7 February, and stadiums can be filled up to 25 per cent of their capacity because of Covid-19 concerns.

The action continues Sunday with group B matches. Watch the matches live on KBC TV

CHAN 2020 FIXTURES

SUNDAY JAN 17TH 2021

Libya Vs Niger-7PM

DR Congo Vs Congo-10pm