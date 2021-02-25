Cameroon seek to bundle out Ghana in quarterfinals

Cameroon take on Ghana in the first quarter final of the Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON), Mauritania 2021, in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

In what has been dubbed as the final before the finals, Ghana come into the encounter as underdogs despite playing in their 12th AFCON U-20 tournament.

They are seeking their fourth title and a first since 2009, while Cameroon who are playing their 10th tournament is seeking a second trophy and a first in 26 years.

A battle of wit, skill and talent, lay in wait as both sides have exhibited scintillating football so far and one of them is expected to win the tournament.

Cameroon qualified to the last eight as the only team with a 100pc record, having won all their matches in the group phase. They beat hosts Mauritania and Uganda by a solitary goal, before thrashing Mozambique 4-1 in their final Group A match.

