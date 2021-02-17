Cameroon U20 stun Uganda U20 to go top of group

Cameroon U20 side beat Uganda U20 1-0 in the second round of matches to ensure that they top the group.

The Indomitable Lions who were the favorites, started the game brilliantly but were unable to break the resolute East Africa’s side. Instead they were limited to shots outside the 18-yard area.

The hippos as they are fondly known grew steadily in the game and ventured out toe to toe, only to be punished in the 32nd minute of the first half, as Sunday Junior converted Alioum Moubarak wonderfully weighted cross.

They managed to hold on to the score line until the break and were unlucky not to equalize as Ivan Bogere fluffed his lines with almost the last kick of the half.

Upon resumption and sensing an upward ascendancy, Uganda made two quick substitutions to try and level scores but they found the going tough as Cameroon held on to win the game by a slim margin.

Cameroon go top and hope to qualify by either winning or drawing the final group match whilst Uganda know that they have to beat both Mauritania and Mozambique to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knock out phase.

The matches are LIVE on KBC Channel 1 and Y254

