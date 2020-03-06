Canadian charity organization donates mobile clinic to the First Lady

WE Charity, a Canadian development organization, has donated a fully kitted mobile clinic to First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

The donation was made at State House, Nairobi by the organization’s co-founder Marc Kielburger who paid the First Lady a courtesy call.

Mr Kielburger said he was impressed by the milestones achieved by the First Lady’s Beyond Zero initiative in the promotion of healthy living and the wellbeing of women, children and adolescents.

He said WE Charity will continue partnering with Beyond Zero and thanked the First Lady for presiding over the official opening of the organization’s college in Narok County late last year.

“We wanted to come and express our gratitude and update you on the progress the college is making,” said Kielburger who was accompanied by several officials of the charity including its Kenya country director Robin Wiszowaty.

Ms Wiszowaty appraised the First Lady on the WE College’s progress saying the institution is considering a partnership with Beyond Zero Initiative that will see the institution offer scholarships in nursing and clinical medicine.

“We have a faculty for public health and a nursing school and we can offer scholarships to those you choose so as to fulfil your agenda,” Ms Wiszowaty said.

The First Lady thanked WE Charity’s support for Beyond Zero saying the donated mobile clinic will go along way in providing health services to vulnerable Kenyans in hard-to-reach regions of the country.

She invited the WE Charity team to participate in this Sunday’s Beyond Zero half marathon to be held in Nairobi.

In a separate meeting, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta met with the Japanese Ambassador to Kenya Ryoichi Horie who briefed her on the various community and economic development projects supported by his government in the country.

Ambassador Ryoichi commended the First Lady for her leading role in championing the health agenda saying the Japanese Government will continue to support Kenya in its development endevours.

“You are very active in social and medical activities through the Beyond Zero initiative and we highly appreciate your efforts,” the Japanese Ambassador said.

The First Lady thanked the Japanese Government for its contribution to Kenya’s progress especially in the provision of healthcare.

“Thank you so much for all you have been doing especially putting up health and sanitary facilities for our communities and schools,” the First Lady told the envoy who was accompanied by his wife Yuko Horie.