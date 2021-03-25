Cancer clinic launched at Kakamega County General Hospital

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has launched a cancer clinic at Kakamega County General Hospital in efforts to offer affordable cancer services to residents.
Speaking during the launch of the clinic established by County First Ladies Association and development partners, the Governor said cancer is the second cause of most deaths worldwide claiming many lives across the world and it is now the second cause of most deaths.
He noted that cancer clinic launched will help in prevention, early diagnosis of cancer and create awareness among people.
He revealed that plans are at advanced stage to establish a regional comprehensive cancer centre at a cost of Ksh 1 billion in the County to offer cancer testing and treatment to residents.
Oparanya also noted the need by Health department to trace people who vanish upon realizing that they have tested positive for cancer.
First Lady Madam Priscilla Oparanya said the county cancer clinic will provide screening, testing and management of breast, cervical and prostate cancer.
First Ladies from various counties including the caucaus vice chairperson urged members of the public to avoid creating stigma to cancer patients and seek medication early after diagnosis.
