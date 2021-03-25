Cancer clinic launched at Kakamega County General Hospital

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has launched a cancer clinic at Kakamega County General Hospital in efforts to offer affordable cancer services to residents.

Speaking during the launch of the clinic established by County First Ladies Association and development partners, the Governor said cancer is the second cause of most deaths worldwide claiming many lives across the world and it is now the second cause of most deaths.

He noted that cancer clinic launched will help in prevention, early diagnosis of cancer and create awareness among people.