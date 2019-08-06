Cancer expected to be the leading cause of death by 2030

Cancer is expected to be the leading cause of death in low and middle – income countries by 2030 causing over 10 million deaths annually.

Enhancing access to better, safer and modern diagnostic and treatment routines such as radiotherapy will allow for early disease detection and improve patient outcomes drastically.

This is the key discussion item as medical practitioners professionals from across the continent meet for the next five days at the diagnostic imaging, treatment, dosimetry and maintenance workshop in Mombasa.

The workshop is an initiative by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) to support the Government Big Four Agenda – Healthcare program that involves diagnostic imaging and radiotherapy application whereby international trading relationships are built on.

“At KEBS, we wish to emphasize the value of national quality infrastructure as the very foundation on which cutting-edge health programs are built. Healthcare trust is built through quality infrastructure that must include standards, testing, metrology, calibration, accreditation, dosimetry, codes and regulations designed to ensure a high level of confidence in the outcome of medical service. As products and services become internationally competitive, the solution lies in the use of standards in order to create better, safer and more sustainable products,” said Dr Henry Rotich, Director, Metrology and Testing, KEBS, during the opening ceremony.

Over the past 40 years, medical imaging has revolutionized healthcare.

Radiotherapy has been touted as a key pillar in comprehensive cancer treatment and in medical imaging tools that are used for disease detection.

In this regard, approximately 3.6 billion diagnostic medical examinations, such as X-rays, are performed every year worldwide with over half of newly diagnosed cases and 40% of cancer cures obtained using radiotherapy alone or in combination with surgery and/or chemotherapy.

Using radiation in medical imaging can save lives and prevent the need for more invasive procedures.

However, Dr Rotich warns that this should be used cautiously as inappropriate use may lead to unnecessary and unintended radiation doses for patients.

“Over time, medical equipment tends to degrade and that affects their accuracy and precision. A drift in the measurement is unacceptable. Calibration is needed for the instruments to work accurately and at its optimum. KEBS provides calibration of equipment to minimize the uncertainty in measurements. This helps in reducing the errors and brings the measurement to an acceptable level,” added Dr Rotich.

Through the workshop, KEBS aims to collaborate with international experts, researchers and decision-makers both from academia and industry to improve and strengthen safety regulations, standards and practice in the application of imaging and radiotherapy technique in Kenya.

The Government of Kenya, through the Big Four Agenda, is implementing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to attain the desired status of health as elaborated in Kenya Health Policy. This will lead Kenyans to receive quality, preventive, curative and rehabilitation health services without suffering financial hardship.

The workshop was attended by Dr David Otwoma, Chairman, East Africa Association Radiation Protection (EAARP), Mr. Ryan Collyer, Deputy CEO, Rosatom, Ms. Zakithi Msimang, Director Ionising Radiation, National Metrology Institute of South Africa (NMISA), Dr. Paula Toroi, Technical Officer, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Dr. Kwasa Elijah, Kenya Association of Radiologist (KAR); Mr. Andrew Waititu, CEO, GE Healthcare East Africa among others.