Candidates encouraged to revise during ongoing KCSE exams

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Amb. Simon Nabukwesi has urged form four candidates sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations to prioritize revision so as to achieve desired results.

Amb. Nabukwesi who was addressing form four candidates Wednesday morning at Strathmore School in Westlands, said good grades will enable the candidates to get university admission and pursue careers of their choice.

While wishing the candidates the best of luck as the exams entered the fourth day, Amb. Nabukwesi said that it is only through hard work that one can realize their goals and pursue their dreams. The PS encouraged the candidates to remain calm, follow instructions and observe rules and regulations of the examination if they are to succeed.

The PS said it was the desire of the Ministry to have the exercise close without incidences.

Amb. Nabukwesi had earlier witnessed the opening of the examination container at the Westlands Sub County Deputy Commissioners office before proceeding to monitor the opening and distribution of the first examination paper at Nairobi School and Kenya High School respectively.