Candidates exude confidence as Azimio running mate interviews begin

Interviews to pick a running mate for Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition’s flagbearer Raila Odinga kicked off Monday morning in Nairobi.

11 candidates shortlisted for the coveted position that remains a quagmire for the presidential aspirants will face the selection committee that is sitting at Serena hotel for two days- Monday and Tuesday.

Raila Odinga took journalists by surprise when he showed up at the venue in the morning and declined to comment on the process. He later left for Kajiado for a series of meetings with opinion leaders.

“Leave me alone, I have nothing for you,” he told journalists who had gone after him to get his response.

However, Raphael Tuju, the Executive Director of the Azimio campaign secretariat promised to give a statement later.

The Chairperson of the selection committee Noah Wekesa revealed that the panel has already decided on the criteria and the modalities of arriving at a suitable candidate.

The team initially shortlisted seven candidates only to review the list a day later to include four more hopefuls.

Those selected from the initial list of 20 applicants are Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Martha Karua (Narc K), Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Stephen Tarus (National Liberal Party), Governor Ali Hassan Joho of ODM, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Muranga Women Rep Sabina Chege.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya, Narc Party Leader Charity Ngilu and Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui were considered later.

According to Dr Noah Wekesa, the chairman of the seven-member secretariat, the selection panel held a crisis meeting and a decision to review the list was arrived at following complaints that some applications had not been considered by the panel.

“Upon inquiry into this matter, the panel has established that there were applications which had been submitted to the campaign secretariat and had unfortunately not been forwarded to the panel as no such communication had been anticipated,” Wekesa said.

Sabina, Karua, Oparanya and Joho were the first to face the panel. An exuberant Sabina who spoke to the press after the interview said she was honoured to have been accorded the first opportunity to defend her candidature.

“They just want to know the person, and what you bring to the table. It wasn’t really an interview but a conversation”

Asked about her chances, she said she was the best suited because of her gender, region and experience serving in different capacities as a professional and MP.

“I leave it to God, I know my chances are high. Whatever the outcome, I will accept the decision of the panel and support Raila. I thank God that my name featured and the party believed in me”.

Karua exuded confidence that she will be Raila’s deputy.

“I have appreciated the opportunity to engage with the team of eminent persons. It was a cordial engagement and I look forward to being the successful candidate, and I am ready to hit the ground running” she told journalists.