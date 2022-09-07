Candidates for NA Speaker rush to beat 8:30pm deadline

Persons who have expressed interest in the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly have until 8:30pm to return their nomination papers.

Already some of those who picked the nomination forms have returned them ahead of tonight’s deadline.

The Speaker’s position has attracted interest from 37 candidates while 7 are interested in the Deputy Speaker’s position.

Those who expressed interest for the Speaker’s position yesterday include Ford Kenya party Leader Moses Wetangula, David Mwaure Waihiga who as a presidential candidate in the August election, Speaker of the 11th Parliament Kenneth Otiato Marende, Daniel Wanyonyi Opilo, William Wachira Mwaniki, Dorothy Kemunto Nyagori among others.

MPs Elect who have expressed interest for the position of the Deputy Speaker are, Uasin Gichu Woman Rep Gladys Boss, Cnetral Imenti MP Moses Kirima ​​​Rarienda MP Otiende Amollo ​​, Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma ​​and Wajir West MP Farah Yussuf Mohamed.

Recent reports however indicate that Amollo has dropped out of the race.

The National Assembly will hold its first sitting of the 13th Parliament tomorrow Thursday 8th 2022 with the first order of the day being the swearing in of members.

Thereafter, the House will elect its Speaker and Deputy Speaker through a secret ballot.

Kenya Kwanza has fronted Wetangula as their preferred candidate, with the people of Bungoma set for a by election after he resigned to contest.