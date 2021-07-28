Cannabis part of the future says tobacco giant

Story by BBC

The UK’s largest tobacco firm says it sees cannabis as part of its future as it tries to move away from selling traditional cigarettes.

Jack Bowles, boss of British American Tobacco, said cannabidiol (CBD) vaping was “part of the future” but the challenge was “encouraging people to switch” to healthier products.

The tobacco giant is running a pilot of a new CBD vape product in Manchester.

It said more than a third of its UK revenues now come from vaping.

Releasing its half year results to the end of June, BAT reported an 8.1% rise in revenues to £12.18bn.

The tobacco giant also saw its fastest gain in new customers, with users of non-combustible products jumping 2.6 million to 16.1 million.

Mr Bowles told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the firm is looking to “accelerate” its transformation by “reducing the health impact” of its business.

In March, the tobacco giant took a 20% stake in Canadian medical cannabis maker Organigram and signed a deal to research a new range of adult cannabis products, initially focused on CBD.

“As we think about our portfolio for the future, certainly beyond nicotine products are interesting for us as another wave of future growth,” said Mr Bowles.