Cannabis worth Ksh 2.5M seized as suspected trafficker evades capture

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit at Malindi Police Station are intensifying their efforts to capture Morris Ware, a suspected trafficker who narrowly escaped during a raid that led to the seizure of cannabis worth Ksh 2.5 million.

According to reports, the suspect managed to evade capture after spotting the officers approaching his store in Midodoni village, leaving it unattended.

Authorities revealed that the raid was initiated following tips from the public regarding Ware’s alleged involvement in illegal activities.

Upon entering the store, officers uncovered a significant haul of narcotics—86 kilograms of bhang stashed in four sacks. The cannabis, with an estimated street value of Ksh 2.5 million, was promptly confiscated and taken to Malindi Police Station for safekeeping as evidence.

In a statement on X, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) called on the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious characters or activities.

The DCI emphasized the importance of community involvement in ensuring a drug-free environment, urging citizens to volunteer information that could aid in the capture of the elusive trafficker.

As the search for Morris Ware continues, law enforcement officials are determined to bring him to justice and dismantle the networks involved in the illegal drug trade in the region.