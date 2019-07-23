A canter ferrying Taifa Unga has plunged into the Indian Ocean while disembarking MV Harambee at the mainland side ramp of Likoni ferry channel.

The driver, Salim Musa, claims the vehicle brakes failed while attempting to climb the steep ramp at the channel.

The vehicle was ferrying Ksh600,000 worth of cargo from Ukunda, Kwale County to Majengo, Mombasa County.

The 28 year old driver, Salim Musa, says the mechanical failure forced him to steer the ferry to the ocean instead of reversing back into the ferry, arguing reversing the vehicle would have costed lives.

It has taken over 5 hours to tow the vehicle to land.

More to follow……

