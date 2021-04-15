Canton Fair officially on, international trade show happening virtually

The 129th edition of China Import and Export Fair popular as ‘Canton Fair’ kicked off on Thursday amid great optimism that it will create new opportunities for global companies and products.

The virtual event that is set to run up to April 24, 2021, has also been billed as a platform that will facilitate the smooth operation of the industrial and supply chains as well as empower trade partnerships.

According to the spokesperson of the fair Xu Bing, participating companies have already submitted more than 2.7 million exhibits, which is 230,000 more than that of the previous session.

This is the third online session of the fair, following two successful ones held last in the months of June and October.

“With the experience of hosting two virtual exhibitions, the 129th Canton Fair will further optimize the functions of the platform to improve convenience and service and facilitate successful trading between the exhibitors and buyers. To help companies lower their operational costs, the Fair will continue to waive exhibition fees and any charges on the cross-border e-commerce platforms that participate in the event simultaneously. We hope everyone can join us online to seek new opportunities and mutual development,” China’s Ministry of Commerce said.

Organizers say the international fair, taking place in the port of the city of Guangzhou, will correspond with the previous exhibition in terms of exhibition sections and product categories. This means there will be 50 online exhibition sections covering 16 major product categories, with 6 main themes in the International Pavilion of the exhibition.

“All exhibition zones will go live simultaneously on opening day, covering product exhibition, supply and sourcing match-making, cross-border e-commerce, and more, as the Canton Fair continues to offer premium cloud services including information display, real-time communication, negotiation appointment, and live-streaming marketing.” The Ministry said ahead of the opening

At the same time, organizers have indicated that nearly 25,000 exhibitors have uploaded their company and product information in an exhibition that allows both buyers and sellers to communicate and complete orders via a third-party tool of their choosing.

What’s more, organizers expect the online fair held during the pandemic to help domestic foreign trade firms receive more orders and boost the global economic recovery by stabilizing the global supply chains.

To further consolidate and expand the achievements of China’s national poverty alleviation, the ministry of commerce disclosed that the trade fair will have a special zone for rural revitalization to help the regions that just eradicated poverty to be part of the international market.

Canton Fair’s platform has provided links to video conferencing and social networking to make communication easier.

The trade show was founded in 1957 and is regarded as one of China’s key players in foreign trade.

