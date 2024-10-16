Capital A Investment Bank explores news areas for growth

Capital A Investment Bank has identified diaspora remittances, impact financing, green financing and Islamic finance as potential areas for growth after unveiling new identity.

The investment bank, formerly known as Securities Africa Kenya Limited expects investment from the segments to further solidify its position as a key investment firm in the country.

“Today, as we unveil Capital A Investment Bank, we are proud to reaffirm our commitment to innovation, growth, and providing unparalleled financial services to our clients. This rebranding marks a significant milestone in our journey, reflecting our expanded capabilities and our dedication to delivering exceptional value for our clients and the Kenyan capital markets,” said Norris Kibe, Capital A Investment Bank.

The firm currently has a 20.8pc market share in the bonds market as close of September 2024 equivalent to Ksh 55.2 billion.

“Building and growing the Kenyan capital market is our collective responsibility. This milestone demonstrates Capital A Investment Bank’s leadership and commitment to innovation. We believe that

Capital A Investment Bank will continue to contribute significantly to the depth and liquidity of our market,” said Frank Mwiti, Nairobi Securities Exchange Chief Executive Officer.

The rebrand follows the firm being upgraded from a licensed stockbroker to an investment bank by the regulator Capital Markets Authority.

“This year, we have achieved a significant milestone of 1 trillion trading securities, a testament to the growth and vibrancy of our market. We commend intermediaries and players like Capital A Investment Bank for their contributions to this success,” added Daniel Warutere, CMA Director of Market Operations.

The firm specializes in offering tailored investment advice across a wide range of financial instruments, including bonds, equities, Eurobonds, and corporate finance.