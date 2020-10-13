Car and General introduces modified motorcycle to suit women

Car and General has moved to enhance its motorcycle market share by introducing the purpose-built TVS XL 100 model amid growing interest among ladies.

The bike that retails at Ksh 89,000 boasts of a sloping petrol tank which gives space for a platform for the rider’s feet and a wide comfortable seat.

Talking about the use of the new TVS XL 100 Leonidah Ayuma, a TVS Sales Executive said, “it is expected that riders will usually wear trousers, but the bike is designed to also suit dresses and has room for long skirts. Owners will mainly use their machines for commuting to and from work. They will also enjoy going shopping and weekend outings either carrying their kit or a passenger.”

The bike has an electric starter, automatic gears, a USB charging port and spare parts are readily available.

Support from Car and General for purchasers of TVS motorcycles includes a one-year warranty, two free services, a reflector vest, two helmets, a tool kit and an owner’s manual.

Customers will also benefit from an after-sales service that is provided by the Company at its Lusaka road premises and branches and dealers throughout the country.