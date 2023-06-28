Car & General partners with Indian firm to distribute farm implements

Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed distributor of power solutions and agricultural

machinery Car & General has entered into a dealership agreement with Udyog (P)Limited, the India-based manufacturer of Beroni, a globally acknowledged range of farm implements.

Under the deal, Car & General will serve as the exclusive distributor of Beroni

agricultural implements in Kenya.

Known for its cutting-edge technology and precision engineering, Beroni, offers a wide range of agricultural machinery, including ploughs, harrows, seeders, cultivators, and more. These state-of-the-art implements are designed to enhance farming efficiency, productivity, and profitability.

“This partnership is aligned with our commitment to providing our customers with the

exceptional range of Beroni farm implements to our Kenyan farmers. Beroni´s reputation

for excellence and their focus on developing innovative and reliable agricultural

equipment, values that perfectly complement our own values,” said Car & General

Managing Director, Trading David Chesoni.

Adding that the partnership marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to providing Kenyan farmers with innovative agricultural solutions.

The dealership signals Car & General and Beroni’s plans to tap in to the growing

agricultural sector in Kenya in line with the government’s agenda of boosting agricultural

productivity, food security and job creation and ultimately contribute to the country’s

overall economic development.

It adds to the wide range of products that target various sectors including mining and construction, mobility and transport, power generation and financial services.

With its extensive network of sales and service centers and authorized dealerships, Car

& General will offer comprehensive technical support and reliable after-sales service to

ensure farmers maximize their returns from their Beroni implements.

Beroni farm implements are manufactured using the highest industry standards and

incorporate the latest technological advancements. With their durability, precision, and ease of use, these implements empower farmers to optimize their operations to achieve

optimal yields.

“We believe that Car & General’s deep understanding of the local market, their

commitment to customer satisfaction, makes them an ideal partner to distribute our farm

implements, and their extensive reach will enable us to empower Kenyan farmers with

cutting-edge agricultural technology to drive sustainable growth in the farming sector,”

noted Beri Udyog’s Area Manager for Africa, Himank Kochhar.