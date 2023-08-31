Carabao Cup: Chelsea battle to Clinch Victory over AFC Wimbledon

Chelsea cane from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 in a gripping Carabao Cup second-round clash at Stamford Bridge.

The match saw Noni Madueke emerge as a man of the match, leading Chelsea’s resurgence.

Despite the staggering 63-place gap between the two teams on the football ladder, it was AFC Wimbledon that seized an unexpected lead.

In the 19th minute, James Tilley converted a penalty after a mistimed challenge by Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez. However, Chelsea’s response was swift and resolute.

As the first half approached its conclusion, Noni Madueke, who consistently posed a threat, was brought down inside the box, earning Chelsea a penalty of their own. Madueke slotted the ball past AFC Wimbledon’s Alex Bass, leveling the score just before the halftime whistle.

Enzo Fernandez, seized an opportunity presented by a defensive lapse from Bass. Fernandez strike from outside the box secured Chelsea’s place in the Carabao Cup third round.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, particularly highlighting the contributions of players who were making their first starts.

The upcoming third-round clash against Brighton is scheduled for September 26th or 27th.