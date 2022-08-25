Carabao Cup draw: Arsenal v Brighton in third round

ByBernard Okumu
Premier League leaders Arsenal will take on Brighton in the third round of the competition at Emirates Stadium.

That is one of seven all-Premier League ties, with others including Nottingham Forest v Tottenham and Manchester United against Aston Villa.

 

Holders Liverpool will host League One club Derby County, while League Two teams Newport County and Gillingham will travel to Leicester City and Brentford respectively.

Wolves host Leeds, Newcastle take on Crystal Palace and Bournemouth face Everton.

The third-round ties will take place from 8-10 November.

Full draw:

Leicester v Newport County

West Ham v Blackburn

Wolves v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Everton

Liverpool v Derby

Burnley v Crawley

Bristol City v Lincoln

Manchester City v Chelsea

Stevenage v Charlton

MK Dons v Morecambe

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal v Brighton

Brentford v Gillingham

  

