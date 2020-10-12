American rapper Cardi B turned 28 on Sunday

Cardi B announced that she was celebrating her birthday by releasing a limited edition of the Reebok X Cardi B footwear collection. 

The Grammy award-winning rapper released the limited editions at midnight as a gift for her loyal fans. The sneakers are available in adult and toddler sizes and go for $100 and $50 respectively.

According to Reebok, the shoes have since sold out but the rest of the collection dubbed Cardi C will be available for purchase from November 13th. The shoes are designed by the rapper.

Additionally, the rapper celebrated her birthday at a party in Las Vegas with “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion and a couple of her friends. Offset, Cardi’s husband, of whom she filed for divorce was also at the party.

 

 

