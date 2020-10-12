American rapper Cardi B turned 28 on Sunday

Cardi B announced that she was celebrating her birthday by releasing a limited edition of the Reebok X Cardi B footwear collection.

The Grammy award-winning rapper released the limited editions at midnight as a gift for her loyal fans. The sneakers are available in adult and toddler sizes and go for $100 and $50 respectively.

According to Reebok, the shoes have since sold out but the rest of the collection dubbed Cardi C will be available for purchase from November 13th. The shoes are designed by the rapper.

Officially SOLD?OUT? in the US. Want more? We got you. The countdown to more Cardi is ON… The collection returns 11.13.20 with the freshest drop of the year. https://t.co/XxdHgMng6L @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/iryNkweOMr — Reebok (@Reebok) October 12, 2020

Additionally, the rapper celebrated her birthday at a party in Las Vegas with “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion and a couple of her friends. Offset, Cardi’s husband, of whom she filed for divorce was also at the party.

