The Cardi B X Reebok footwear collection sold out last year

My brand new Reebok x Cardi Collection including apparel for the first time launches on April 23rd at 10am EST @Reebok #ReebokxCardiB pic.twitter.com/wYp6XbqDGd — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 12, 2021

American rapper Cardi B is continuing her collaboration with American sportswear company Reebok. This time the Grammy-award winning rapper and Reebok will be releasing another collection this time inclusive of apparel.

Cardi and Reebok collaborated last year for a footwear collection dubbed Cardi C’s that sold out. The sneakers were available in adult and toddler sizes and go for $100 and $50 respectively.

Speaking about the new apparel collection Cardi B said, “I want to let y’all know these Reebok fits are designed to snatch you in. They are really tight around the stomach to try to give some shape. Also the tight are made to smooth out Cellulites. I love a nice figure so I try to make something happen no matter what size you are.” (SIC)

The collection will be available for purchase on April 23rd.

