The Cardi B X Reebok footwear collection sold out last year

American rapper Cardi B is continuing her collaboration with American sportswear company Reebok. This time the Grammy-award winning rapper and Reebok will be releasing another collection this time inclusive of apparel.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Cardi and Reebok collaborated last year for a footwear collection dubbed Cardi C’s that sold out. The sneakers were available in adult and toddler sizes and go for $100 and $50 respectively.

Also Read  Rwandan film premieres in 190 countries via Kenyan platform

Speaking about the new apparel collection Cardi B said, “I want to let y’all know these Reebok fits are designed to snatch you in. They are really tight around the stomach to try to give some shape. Also the tight are made to smooth out Cellulites. I love a nice figure so I try to make something happen no matter what size you are.” (SIC)

Also Read  Creatives Garage set to host Kenya's first digital art festival

The collection will be available for purchase on April 23rd.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR