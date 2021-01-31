“America is boring, they need buses like this,” says Cardi

American rapper Cardi B is impressed with Kenyan matatu graffiti culture if her tweet is anything to go by. The 28-year-old rapper was tagged in a post by Celebs love Cardi in which the handle posted three pictures of matatus with the rapper’s image on it.

Responding to the post, Cardi said, “Wow . I love ya sooo much. America is boring they need buses like this.” (SIC)

Wow .I love ya sooo much.America is boring they need buses like this ? https://t.co/FvRpnTgBKk — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 29, 2021

Kenyans reacted to the tweet by asking the rapper to come to Kenya to see more.

Come to Kenya, we got more of this.We would be so happy even you just showing up for a simple fest.We love you??? pic.twitter.com/yQFPKAufum — Brandel (@BARDIKENYA) January 29, 2021

This isn’t the first time outsiders have marvelled at Kenya’s uniquely painted matatus. The Guardian once described it as a “ride like no other.”

