Cardi B shares first pictures of son and dishes on blended family

For the first time, Cardi B and Offset share pictures of their blended family.

Rappers Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together in September 4th 2021. ‘Wave Set Cephus’ is the baby boy’s name and he is cute as a button. Cardi, Offset and their children are also featuring on this month’s Essence 52nd anniversary issue, highlighting the profound endurance of love.

Cardi and family share their family portraits in the magazine issue and feature Offset’s other children that he doesn’t share with Cardi. They are: Kalea, 7, and sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, also 7. The chldren they share together are 3 year old Kulture, and 7 month old Wave. It was Cardi who requested that her stepchildren be feature on the ESSENCE spread as she did not want them to feel left out. “After we got married, that’s when I first met his kids,” Cardi said during her sit-down interview with ESSENCE. “I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship.”

Cardi and Offset knew about the realities of blending families long before they had to navigate those waters themselves. They both come from blended families themselves. Offset has two brothers, of whom none of them share a father. While Cardi and her sister Hennessy have the same mother and father, she has an additional six siblings from her father’s previous relationship. That family dynamic shaped Cardi’s desire for all of Offset’s kids to forge a close bond. The graciousness of that attitude isn’t lost on the father of five. “It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he says. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.” He says.