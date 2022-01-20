Cardi B to pay repatriation of Gambian bronx fire victims

The Grammy-winning rapper, who is from the New York borough, will also foot the funeral costs of all 17 victims.

American rapper Cardi B has offered to pay the burial costs for all 17 people killed in the Bronx fire that ripped through a New York City high-rise. Additionally, the Grammy-winning artist will foot the repatriation costs of the Gambian victims whose families had wanted them buried in the Gambia.

The news was announced by New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams on Wednesday.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” Cardi B in a statement.

According to her rep, the artist partnered up with The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to make sure that the families of all the victims would be included in her donation and “that the final wishes for their loved ones were met.”