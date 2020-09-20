Cardinal Njue condemns conduct of leaders in the country

The Archbishop of Nairobi John Cardinal Njue has rebuked the utterances made by leaders in the political scene leading to a division among Kenyans.

Speaking at the Holy family Basilica during Holy Mass aired on KBC Channel 1, Njue said the unruly conduct by leaders is setting a bad example in the country.

“Everything is not well with our country, let us pray for our leaders,” he called on Kenyans.

This comes after the release of Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi after he was charged with hate speech and offensive conduct following remarks he made directed to the Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

At the same time, Cardinal Njue marled 34 years since he became a Bishop, describing his priesthood journey as one full of challenges.

Njue became the first Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Embu in 1986 following his appointment by Pope John Paul II.

“When I became the first Bishop of Embu we did not have a house to live in and life was hard.” He stated.

“I trusted God in my journey because he is the one who sent me to do his work. God gave me the strength to serve him fully.” He affirmed.

Njue has continuously called calm and peace in the country over the years always sending a strong message of love and unity.

“Let’s live a life full of identity and integrity,” he said as he thanked the faithful for working together with him and moving the Church forward.

Father Calistus Nyangilo who delivered the Sermon during the mass described Cardinal Njue as a true servant of God who has been fully committed to serving the church.

“His Eminence John Cardinal Njue has continued to live his life in Christ while pushing for a church that stands for justice of its people,” he said.