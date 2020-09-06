Church warns leaders against hate talk

The Archbishop of Nairobi John Cardinal Njue is calling on leaders to desist from making utterances that are likely to cause friction and division in the country.

Speaking at the Holy Family Basilica during Sunday Mass which coincided with the 17th memorial of the late Maurice Cardinal Otunga, Cardinal Njue urged Kenyans to turn to God and pray for the preservation of the gains made in unifying the country.

Political differences between leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have lately spiralled into a full-blown war of words.

Cardinal Njue spoke even as a group of politicians from Kajiado County defended Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko in the ongoing fallout over the eviction of squatters from the Mau Forest.

The politicians called for respect for public servants and public institutions charged with the responsibility of implementing the President’s development agenda.

The prelate at the same time called for peaceful coexistence among families pointing out that responsible parenting was key in ending vices among young people.

The Anglican Church of Kenya shared a similar message to its members with parents being asked to take a keen interest in the moral and spiritual development of their children.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit reminded parents that it is their God-given responsibility to give Christian instructions to their children and make them understand god morals.

Speaking Sunday morning when delivering his sermon during a family service at All Saints Cathedral, the Anglican Archbishop blamed rampant ill vices among children on parents who have remained aloof as their children got lured from the ways of God.

Ole Sapit called for the protection of children if the future of this nation was to be save guarded. He also called for adherence of laid down COVID-19 prevention protocols in places of worship by all faithful.

Both online services were aired live on KBC TV.