Cardinal Otunga hailed for distinguished leadership

The message of love and selflessness dominated at the Holy Family Basilica as the faithful marked the 17th anniversary of the Servant of God Maurice Cardinal Otunga.

Speaking on Sunday during a live Holy Mass aired by KBC Channel 1, John Cardinal Njue described Otunga as a committed servant of God who loved and cared for the people.

Cardinal Njue said the process of Otunga’s Beatification is on its final stages and urged Christians to keep praying for the process.

Father Lawrence Njoroge who delivered the sermon during the mass lauded Cardinal Otunga as just, honest and a firm leader who spoke and stood for the truth.

“Cardinal Otunga is a good example of how God wants us to live among our communities and as a country,” Father Njoroge said

“He cared for everyone. He touched the nation. He touched the church. He touched the family and everyone he met in general.” Father Njoroge stated

Father Njoronge said Otunga’s humility was clearly demonstrated when he decided to retire and live among the poor at the Nyumba ya Wazee in Kasarani.

“Cardinal Otunga’s wish was for Kenyans to live in peace, love and serve humanity,” he said

Cardinal Otunga, the first Kenyan Cardinal in the history of the Catholic Church, died on 6th September 2003 at the age of 80.

He was very vocal and a strong critic of abortion and remained adamant that human life was sacred from the moment of conception until natural death.

Cardinal Otunga also criticized family planning and the use of condoms. He insisted that people should exercise abstinence saying that contraceptives would not solve the HIV/AIDS crisis which was ailing the world at that time.