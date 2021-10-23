Carefully vet presidential aspirants, Gideon Moi tells Rift Valley residents

The Kenya Africa National Union (KANU) party leader Gideon Moi has asked residents of the Rift Valley region to carefully scrutinize individuals offering themselves for the country’s leadership in next year’s general elections.

In an apparent reference to Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when his tenure comes to an end, Gideon, who was in Kericho Saturday, said the locals must seek to understand what leaders genuinely stand for and how they intend to uplift their livelihoods.

“As a community, we need to tread carefully,” He said while engaging the locals in Kericho town in the Kalenjin dialect.

The Baringo Senator, who recently announced his presidential candidature, indicated that he will soon share with his community what he described as realistic and tangible issues aimed at improving their livelihoods. And he wants others seeking to represent the community, championing their interests at the National level, to be judged by what they stand for.

“I will return here. And when I come back I want you to listen to what I want to tell you. I will indicate to you what I want to do for you and this country.” He said

“I want you to know what the son of Mzee (Former President Daniel Arap Moi) has in store for you and what I will seek to do.” Added Moi

KANU Secretary General Nick Salat told Moi he was welcome to carry out campaigns in Kalenjin land especially in vote-rich Kericho and Bomet counties to sell his policies.

Gideon’s latest tour is seen as an attempt to gain ground on DP Ruto who appears to have consolidated the region’s support giving him a solid base in 2022 polls.