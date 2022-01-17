Cargo transportation made affordable as Naivasha Inland Container Depot is commissioned

The government has completed connecting the new standard gauge railway with the newly refurbished old metre gauge railway in Naivasha Inland Container Depot ICD in a bid to ease transportation of cargo from Mombasa to Malaba and other parts of the country and as well as beyond the borders. Speaking after commissioning the operation of the facility in Naivasha, Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga says the launch will make transportation by rail more effective and affordable. Timothy Kipnusu with the details

  

