Carl Tundo wins Machakos Rally

by Maxwell Wasike

Carl “Flash” Tundo registered his second win of the season on Machakos Rally following brilliant displays at the expansive Lisa Farm.

Tundo, who won the ARC Equator Rally,  claimed two stage wins as second place Karan Patel took the first two stages on the early morning first loop.

“We were unlucky this time after suffering two punctures. We had one puncture in the first section and another in the third stage which lost us valuable minutes. However, we are happy to finish in second place,” Patel said.

Evans Kavisi sealed the podium dash in a career best third while Aakif Virani Skoda R5 also savored his career best fourth, navigated by Azhar Bhatti.  

Jeremy Wahome took a credible fifth navigated by Victor Okundi from Mombasa.

Jasmeet Chana came sixth overall navigated by his brother Ravi Chana. 

Jeremy has competed in various open-wheel formulae, including the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship and F3 Asian Championship. He made his gravel debut on WRC Safari, winning the Rally3 class  with Okundi.

Jasmeet was all Smiles: “I finished 3rd overall in the same rally driving a Mitsubishi Evo 9 in the year 2015. Always a great pleasure competing in Machakos County.

Paraplegic driver Nikhil Sachania came 10th.

“Its been a while since we’ve had a rally close to Nairobi.  The last rally was a pretty clean run, so we are happy to finish in Machakos.”

The 6th Edition of the KNRC rally heads to Kwale county on the 18th of September 2021.

  

