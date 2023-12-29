Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid manager signs new deal until 2026

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has signed a new deal with the club which will run until June 2026.

The Italian, 64, was appointed at the Bernabeu for a second time in 2021 on an initial three-year deal.

He was linked with taking over as Brazil’s manager earlier this year but said he wanted to remain at the club.

Ancelotti has won 10 titles as Real boss, including two Champions Leagues – most recently in his first season back at the club in 2021-22.

He has also lifted one La Liga title, two Copas del Rey, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups and the Spanish Super Cup once.

Ancelotti previously managed Real between 2013 and 2015, with his departure coming a year after he had won the Champions League.

He returned for a second spell in charge, replacing Zinedine Zidane, after leaving Premier League club Everton in June 2021.

The Real manager is the only coach to have won four European Cups, while he is also the first to win all five major European leagues in Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain.

Last season, Real won the Copa del Rey but finished runners-up to Barcelona in the Spanish top flight and went out in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

This season, they lead La Liga after 18 matches and remain in all their European and domestic cup competitions.