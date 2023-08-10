Home Sports Athletics Caroline Anyango finishes fourth in girls Javelin as 800m,4x400m mixed relay teams...

Caroline Anyango finishes fourth in girls Javelin as 800m,4x400m mixed relay teams seal final slots

Bernard Okumu
PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO - AUGUST 09: Carolyne Anyango Odwory of Kenya competes in the Women's Javelin Throw on day five of the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games at Hasely Crawford Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Port of Spain, Trinidad And Tobago.

 

Caroline Anyango registered a personal best after throwing 45.45m to finish fourth at the ongoing Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Africa U18 bronze winner improves her record from 42 which she achieved during the Africa Championship in Zambia earlier this year.

Meanwhile the 4×400 mixed relay team composed of Josephat Sang,  Nancy Cherop, Janet Chepkoech and Kelvin Kimutai secured their final slot after posting impressive times at the Club Youth Games.

In the 800m heats Kenya’s Janet Chepkoech and Daisy Chepngetich made it to the finals as  captain Amos Kipkemoi missed out due to a hamstring. In the second heat however,Kelvin Kinutai qualified for the final after finishing first in his heat.The final is scheduled tonight.

 

 Abigael Chebet Chesebe and Sharon Jepkogei Arusei during the Beach Volleyball Women's Semi Final

In the quarter finals of the ladies beach volleyball Abigail and Sharon lost their first game 0-2 against Canada and are now set to face Newzealand in the fight for the Bronze medal position.

 

