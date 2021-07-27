Caroline Kangogo died of a single gunshot wound to the head – Gov’t pathologist

by Margaret Kalekye

Killer cop Caroline Kangogo died of a single gunshot wound to the head, Chief gov’t pathologist Johansen Oduor has confirmed.

Dr. Oduor made the revelation Tuesday afternoon after conducting a postmortem on the body of the police constable at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

Her body had been moved from Iten County Referral Hospital mortuary in the morning for the examination to be conducted by the Chief Government Pathologist in the presence of her family members.

Last Friday, the family vented their frustrations after the autopsy was postponed at the last minute scuttling burial plans that had been finalized. She was set to be buried on Saturday (July 24) at Nyawa village near Tambach in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Her distraught father Barnaba Kangogo cited interference by the homicide detectives adding that nothing will stop him from giving his daughter a decent send-off.

Her parents had asked her to surrender to the police.

The killer cop’s brother Mark said a new burial date would be announced later but unconfirmed reports indicate the officer who went on a killing spree before taking her own life may be laid to rest immediately after the postmortem.

Caroline allegedly shot herself dead in a bathroom at her parent’s home as she was being sought for killing two people including a police colleague in Nakuru and a businessman.

Additional reporting and photos by Kimutai Murisha
  

