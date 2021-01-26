Carrefour launches mobile app to enhance online shopping

Carrefour Kenya has launched a new mobile application that will enhance the online shopping experience for its Kenyan customers.

With the app customers are promised a seamless shopping experience allowing them to quickly and conveniently browse and add all their essentials to a digital cart.

Offering more than 8,000 items including groceries, fresh-food and light household products, the app features a ‘build your shopping list’ function as well as a ‘frequently purchased’ tab which saves items bought regularly.

Customers can also access their receipts as well as past transactions anytime through the app.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said “At Carrefour, we’re constantly finding innovative ways to modernise and digitise the shopping experience for our customers. We are confident that the new app will provide Kenyan customers with a convenient and safe option to shop from the comfort of their homes.”

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen the significant growth in online shopping. As such, the introduction of our new app also responds to the growing demand in Kenya for a more sophisticated online shopping platform,” he added.

Delivery is available within Nairobi with plans to expand to other cities across the country in the near future. Offering flexibility and value, the online shopping app allows customers to choose a 1-hour delivery slot either on the same day or the next day between 9am – 8pm, for a delivery fee of Kshs. 99.

Adding to the benefits, customers registered on Carrefour Loyalty Program, MyCLUB, will also enjoy earning points for their transactions that can later be redeemed in the form of discounts.

Existing MyCLUB members must transfer to the new MAF Carrefour app using their previous registration details and create a new password where all their points and vouchers will automatically be migrated to the new app as the old app will be phased out.

Initially payments will only be performed through mobile money platform, M-PESA.

However, the Carrefour team is working on extending the same to Debit/ Credit card payments in the coming months.

The MAF Carrefour app is available for download on both Google Play and the App Store.