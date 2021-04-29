Carrefour opens new outlet in quest to dominate retail market

Carrefour Kenya has opened its 13th store as the retailer continues with its expansion strategy in Kenya’s retail market.

The retailer which is owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim opened the store at the Garden City Mall.

The firm says the store will operate as a Carrefour Market, with a focus on stocking a wide range of food items and selected non-food items alongside small electrical appliances.

The new outlet gives customers living close to the mall access to its WhatsApp ordering service, allowing them to shop online and have their products delivered direct to their door.

Ina bid to create a tech-driven experience for customers, Carrefour’s Click and Collect service also accessed via WhatsApp Will be available from the new Garden City Mall location.

Through Click and Collect, customers gain the flexibility and convenience of shopping online and deciding when to collect their order at a time that suits their schedule.

“We are constantly looking at ways to enhance the customer experience and bring Carrefour value to more in the community. We also know that with busy schedules, customers seek convenience now more than ever before. That’s precisely what we offer with the opening of our new Garden City Mall location a community store at the heart of it all where customer can get all the essentials, effortlessly,” said Franck Moreau, Carrefour Kenya Country Manager.

The retailer expects to create direct and indirect job opportunities for Kenyans by employing 100 people.

Additionally, in a boost to economic growth, the store presents new opportunities for local suppliers, producers, and farmers to forge partnerships and be part of Carrefour’s supply chain.