CAS Jebii Kilimo puts FGM and GBV perpetrators on notice

Public service and gender CAS Dr Linah Jebii Kilimo says the rising cases of gender-based violence and FGM is risking the lives and health of young women.

Speaking during the opening of a two-day workshop in Bomet on the operationalization of the intergovernmental consultation framework for gender steering committee with different stakeholders, the CAS noted that Bomet is among the counties still practising FGM.

“We have gone through what is happening in the ground and we have noticed many cases of GBV and FGM have been reported in this County, the trend is worrying.” She said.

Reports indicate that the County has recorded many cases of female genital mutilation among married women and gender-based violence cases in recent time.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Statistics from the corridors of justice indicate that dozens of the perpetrators have been nabbed and charged alongside their victims according to anti-FGM laws.

The CAS affirmed that her ministry will work together with the county government to ensure that by 2022 zero cases of female circumcision will be reported in the region.

She also warned people who are hiding across cultural myths purporting that young mothers should go through the blade to make them accepted in society terming it a retrogressive culture.

“The myths why women should practice FGM has got no basis at all, we have information that most victims are married, who is coercing them to undergo through the cut? It’s their men and we are coming for them.” Kilimo said.

On Cases of people taking their lives, the Chief Administrative Secretary noted that there is a need for stakeholders from both the National and county government to come up with mental health and counselling programs to fight the surge.

This comes amid series of suicide incidences that have mostly been reported in Konoini Sub County where people are taking their lives after family scuffles.

The County Executive Committee (CEC) for gender, Alice Kirui also maintained that her department is in the process of enlightening resident across the county on the vice compromises of FGM in female health during birth delivery.

“We have been going around for mentorship programs, we have visited many centres to enlighten our women on the harmful effects of FGM and sensitizing them to stop this habit.”