CAS Lawrence Karanja to vie for Nakuru Senatorial seat

Ministry of Industrialization, Trade & Enterprise Development CAS Lawrence Karanja has finally broken his silence by announcing that he will vie for Nakuru Senator.

Karanja now joins the long list of civil servants intending to vie for elective seats in the upcoming election.

His declaration complicates the math for other contenders – Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja, Veteran Politician Koigi Wamwere, Dr Joseph Mburu, former Nakuru Level Five Hospital medical superintendent, footballer-turned-politician Mike Weche, youthful politician Davis Ruto and Andrew Yatich — who vied in 2013 and 2017.

Speaking during a dinner he has organized for lawyers at a Nakuru hotel, Karanja said he has the ability to transform the county and ensure the electorate get value for their money on service delivery.

Karanja used the opportunity to call on the residents to be cautious when selecting leaders in the next election, saying the mistakes that have happened should not be repeated.

While shying off from criticizing the current county leadership, Karanja instead told the residents to scrutinize their scorecards saying those who have failed to perform to the expectation must be rejected.

He challenged the residents to hold the county leadership accountable saying five years was enough for an administration to prove its worth.

He also questioned the unfair distribution of resources in the county, saying it was sad that residents were suffering yet billions of shillings are being allocated yearly.

Nakuru lawyers led by Gordon Ogola said they will deploy financial, psychological and moral support to Karanja who has been a critical base for the lawyers body.

Karanja is however yet to declare the vehicle he will use to capture the coveted seat saying he is consulting on which party he will be vying on.