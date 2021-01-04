Casa Mbungo unveiled as new Bandari F.c Head Coach

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Casa Mbungo has been unveiled as the new Bandari FC Head Coach

 

 Andre Cassa Mbungo has been unveiled as the new head coach of Bandari F.c . The 51 year old former AFC Leopards and Rayon Sports tactician penned a two year deal with the Mombasa based club.

Mbungo  will be deputized by former Gor  Mahia FC assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo. On Sunday  the club announced the exit of long serving assistant coach Nasoro Mwakoba and goalkeeper trainer Razak Siwa following the expiry of their contracts.

‘The management and board of trustees would like to thank the two amazing coaches for their great service to the club. Siwa served for period of six years while Nasoro was with us for 9 years, both contributing to the club’s success. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors’’, read statement from the club .

Mbungo’s first assignment is expected to be against eleven time winners Tusker Fc in FKF Premier league fixture.Bandari is currently ranked sixth in the League  standing with eight points from six games.

Mbungo,a Rwandese,joins Bandari after leaving Rwanda Premier league club Gasogi United.

