Cashew nut factory set to be opened in Mtwapa

Farmers in Kilifi, Kwale and Lamu counties are optimistic that a new cashew nuts factory that is set to be opened in Mtwapa early next year will help fast track revival of the industry.

So far, over 200,000 free cashew nut seedlings have been distributed to farmers with plans to distribute over a million cashew nut seedlings in the span of one year as well as train the farmers.

The new cashew nuts factory that is expected to be opened in Mtwapa early next year will eliminate middlemen from the value chain.

The factory offers hope to thousands of cashew nuts farmers in the country who rely on the cash crop.

Speaking at his office after hosting Slovak Ambassador to Kenya, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi said the new factory that will create 3,000 jobs, as well as cashew nuts value chain revival, will help eradicate poverty and create jobs.

So far, over 200,000 cashew nut seedlings have been distributed to farmers with a target of offering one million cashew nuts seedlings since the inception of the program last year.

Slovak Ambassador to Kenya František Dlhopol?ek says they will continue to monitor the progress of the four-year project and discuss on how to overcome major challenges.