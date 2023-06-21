Casio opens first distribution store in Nairobi

Japanese watchmaker, Casio, has opened its first store in Nairobi as the firm seeks to tap the growing luxury consumer market in Kenya.

Casio Computer Company says it considers Africa to be one of its main focus areas and is specifically focusing on expanding its presence in timepieces, education, and electronic musical instruments.

“We proudly open this store, dedicated to meeting the demands of our esteemed customers in East Africa. Their unwavering support and enjoyment of our timepieces have inspired us to continue delivering excellence,” said Takashi Seimiya, CASIO Middle East Managing Director.

In a bid to meet various segments of consumer style and tastes, the watchmaker says available series in the first store in East Africa through a partnership with its official dealer in Kenya, Top Time, it will include G-SHOCK Series, renowned for its ruggedness and durability, the Pro Trek Series, designed for outdoor enthusiasts with features like altimeters and barometers, and a Retro Aesthetic series that combines classic design elements with modern functionality.

“Within these series, Casio offers a wide selection of elegant styles, ranging from stainless steel to rose gold and other appealing colors. Whether you prefer a robust and sporty look or a sophisticated and timeless design, Casio has a watch to suit your individual taste,” the firm stated.

Kenya luxury market is among the fastest growing in the continent according to data by Statista.

The data projects Kenya’s luxury goods revenue to hit Ksh 30.1 billion this year and register a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.62pc until 2028.

Revenue from sales of luxury watches and jewelry is also expected to reach Ksh 1.46 billion this year.